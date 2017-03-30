BRIEF-Japan Third Party says top shareholder decreases voting power to 12.6 pct
* Says its top shareholder, Osaka-based firm, decreased voting power in the co to 12.6 percent (638,647 shares), from 18.1 percent(919,947 shares)
March 30 Posco ICT Co Ltd :
* Sees FY 2017 operating profit to be 15.3 billion won, revenue to be 228.9 billion won and net income to be 17.4 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/kvJ60A
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says its top shareholder, Osaka-based firm, decreased voting power in the co to 12.6 percent (638,647 shares), from 18.1 percent(919,947 shares)
LONDON, June 15 British pay-TV rivals Sky and Liberty Global's Virgin Media will team up to offer advertisers access to more than 30 million TV viewers in Britain and Ireland.
June 15 Henan Splendor Science & Technology Co Ltd