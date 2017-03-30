PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 15
June 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 30 Fibrogen Inc:
* Positive results published in nephrology dialysis transplantation from two China phase 2 trials of roxadustat for treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease
* Published results from two China phase 2 program continue to show that that roxadustat corrects and maintains hemoglobin levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Future tax may be subject to change in ad regulation - minister