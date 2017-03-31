UPDATE 1-UBS, Credit Suisse need to draft credible insolvency plans - SNB
* Swiss central bank out with 2017 financial stability report
March 31 Post Holdings Inc:
* Post Holdings Inc- on March 28, entered into an amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing
* Post Holdings-agreement, which amends, restates credit agreement provides for revolving credit facility in an aggregate principal amount of $800.0 million
* Post Holdings Inc - outstanding amounts under revolving credit facility must be repaid on or before March 28, 2022
* Post Holdings Inc - intends to use proceeds of loans under A&R credit agreement for working capital, acquisitions and other general corporate purposes Source text (bit.ly/2oiYGfR) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 14 An investment company is planning to offer a novel kind of fund that would offer U.S. investors direct access to foreign stocks, while tamping down the risk of currency declines, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday.
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California