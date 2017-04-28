Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
April 28 Postal Savings Bank of China Co Ltd
* Qtrly operating income rmb 52,450 million versus rmb 47,514 million
* Qtrly net profit rmb13,793 million versus rmb12,487 million
* Qtrly net interest income was rmb41,949 million, representing an increase of 0.60%
* As Qtr-end, core tier-1 capital adequacy ratio was 8.88%, tier- 1 capital adequacy ratio was 8.88%
* Qtrly net fee and commission income amounted to rmb4,083 million, representing an increase of 37.80% Source text : (bit.ly/2oDzRMu) Further company coverage:
June 14 Saudi Aramco's planned 2018 public share offering is being slowed down by a divide between Saudi Arabia's ruling family and executives of the kingdom's state oil company over where to list its shares, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
* Regency Centers Corp - on june 14, entered amendment to forward sale agreement dated march 17, 2016 - sec filing