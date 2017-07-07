July 7 Postmedia Network Canada Corp:
* Postmedia reports third quarter results
* Revenue for quarter was $194.0 million as compared to
$218.3 million in prior year
* To continue identify, undertake ongoing cost reduction
initiatives in effort to address revenue declination in legacy
print business
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.14
* All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars
* During 3 & 9 month ended May 31, implemented initiatives
expected to result in $14 million & $75 million net annualized
cost savings
