April 6 Postmedia Network Canada Corp:

* Postmedia reports second quarter results

* Postmedia Network Canada Corp says revenue for quarter was $180.8 million as compared to $209.1 million in prior year

* Postmedia Network Canada Corp- net loss in quarter ended february 28, 2017 was $26.5 million, as compared to $225.1 million in same period in prior year

* Postmedia Network Canada -will continue to identify and undertake ongoing cost reduction initiatives in an effort to address revenue declination in legacy print business

* Postmedia Network Canada - decrease in net loss in quarter primarily result of $187.0 million non-cash impairment charge prior year,interest expense decrease

* Postmedia Network Canada Corp - qtrly diluted loss per share attributable to equity holders of company $0.28