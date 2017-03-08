March 8 Postnord:

* Postnord is to further enforce the transformation in Denmark. In addition, work continues in all markets on reducing the group's administrative costs

* Postnord says number of employees in Denmark will be reduced by 3,500-4,000 over 2-3 years

* Postnord says it is estimated that transformation of Danish business will cost around SEK 3 billion and Postnord is in dialogue with owners as to how SEK 3 billion is to be financed

* Says during the period of transformation, the Danish business is also expected to report an operating loss, although it is estimated that this can be financed via operational earnings

* In addition, to further secure PostNord’s competitiveness in all markets, the Group’s administrative costs are to be further reduced by more than SEK 1 billion over the next three years

* This is expected to affect some 1,200 full time employees, including 500 that are already included in the transformation in Denmark

* Says major part of the cost-cutting program is to be completed no later than at the end of the 2019 financial year

