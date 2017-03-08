March 8 Postnord:
* Postnord is to further enforce the transformation in
Denmark. In addition, work continues in all markets on reducing
the group's administrative costs
* Postnord says number of employees in Denmark will be
reduced by 3,500-4,000 over 2-3 years
* Postnord says it is estimated that transformation of
Danish business will cost around SEK 3 billion and Postnord is
in dialogue with owners as to how SEK 3 billion is to be
financed
* Says during the period of transformation, the Danish
business is also expected to report an operating
loss, although it is estimated that this can be financed
via operational earnings
* In addition, to further secure PostNord’s competitiveness
in all markets, the Group’s administrative costs are to be
further reduced by more than SEK 1 billion over the next three
years
* This is expected to affect some 1,200 full time employees,
including 500 that are already included in the transformation in
Denmark
* Says major part of the cost-cutting program is to be
completed no later than at the end of the 2019 financial year
