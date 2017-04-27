BRIEF-Capstone Mining reaches agreement to sell Kutcho Project
April 27 Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc
* Potashcorp reports first-quarter earnings of $0.18 per share
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $0.45 to $0.65 including items
* Q1 sales $1,112 million versus $1,209 million last year
* Potash corp - "strong demand" is expected to continue through remainder of year for potash
* Potash - raised bottom end of guidance ranges for potash sales volumes and gross margin to 8.9-9.4 million tonnes and $600-$800 million, respectively for fy
* Maintain combined nitrogen and phosphate gross margin estimate of $150-$400 million in 2017
* Says first-quarter potash sales volumes of 2.2 million tonnes, above 1.8 million tonnes sold in same period last year
* Potash corp - sees fy capital expenditures about $600 million
* Nutrient affordability and lower inventories led to consistent buyer engagement in potash during q1
* Potash ceo sees improved consumption trends and nutrient affordability in key markets to support potash demand and results through remainder of 2017.
* Says q1 average realized potash price of $166 per tonne was below $178 per tonne realized in 2016's q1
* Potash sees good progress on merger of equals with agrium
* Qtrly nitrogen total sales volumes of 1.6 million tonnes were down 6 percent compared to same period in 2016
* Potash corp - continue to work through regulatory process in key jurisdictions for merger with agrium; confident transaction will close mid-2017
* Qtrly nitrogen average realized price of $229 per tonne was down from $244 per tonne
* For phosphate, first-quarter sales volumes of 0.6 million tonnes trailed last year's comparable total of 0.7 million tonnes
* Average realized phosphate price for quarter was $423 per tonne, down from $499 per tonne in same period last year
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
