July 18 (Reuters) - Potbelly Corp

* Says Michael Coyne appointed interim CEO

* Potbelly Corp - Aylwin Lewis will continue his role as chairman of board of directors through August 8, 2017 - SEC filing

* Potbelly Corp says board has engaged executive search consultant to assist in identifying and evaluating prospective candidates for role of CEO Source text: (bit.ly/2vgnwxt) Further company coverage: