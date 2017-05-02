UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 2 Potbelly Corp
* Potbelly corporation reports results for first fiscal quarter 2017
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.05
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.03
* Q1 revenue $101.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $103.4 million
* Q1 same store sales fell 3.1 percent
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.35 to $0.38
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Potbelly corp - management's outlook for 2017 has been revised to reflect closure of our chicago midway airport shop in may of 2017
* Potbelly corp - sees low single digit decrease in company-operated comparable store sales in fy
* Potbelly corp - sees 45-60 total new shop openings, including 30-40 company-operated shop openings in fy
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $455.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources