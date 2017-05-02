French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
May 2 Powell Industries Inc:
* Powell Industries announces fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 loss per share $0.02 excluding items
* Q2 loss per share $0.07
* Q2 revenue $104.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $102 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Powell Industries Inc - Q3 revenues are expected to decline due to prior lower booking levels
* Powell Industries Inc - Powell reaffirms that it expects to report a net loss in fiscal 2017
* Powell Industries Inc- company's backlog as of March 31, 2017 was $228 million compared to $271 million as of December 31, 2016
* Powell Industries Inc - expects Q3 orders to return to, or exceed, Q1 levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
* United Technologies Corp - quarterly dividend of $0.70per share represents a 6.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: