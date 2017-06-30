BRIEF-Anfield Resources announces $3 mln private placement
* Anfield Resources Inc announces $3.0 million private placement
June 30 Powell Industries Inc:
* Powell Industries says on June 27, co, units entered into third amendment of their credit agreement with Bank Of America dated December 31, 2013
* Third amendment extends maturity date from December 2018 to June 2022 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2t08w7P) Further company coverage:
* Ackroo Inc - has received orders for 11.6 million units of its ongoing private placement
(Updates with final prices, Mexican details) SAO PAULO, June 30 Brazilian stocks rose on Friday as shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA followed crude prices higher, though caution due to the country's political crisis lingered. Mexico's peso slipped 0.41 percent against the dollar, but posted its second quarterly gain in a row after hitting a record low in January on fears that U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist rhetoric could hurt the coun