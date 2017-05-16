BRIEF-WageWorks files shelf registration statement for proposed follow-on offering
* Wageworks inc - wageworks is proposing to sell approximately 1.95 million shares of common stock
May 16 Power Financial Corp:
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million
* Series V shares will be priced at $25.00 per share and will carry an annual dividend yield of 5.15 pct
* Underwriters have exercised their option to purchase an additional 2 million non-cumulative first preferred shares, series V Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* International Game Technology announces results of tender offer for any and all of its $500 million 7.50% notes due 2019
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices, adds comment)