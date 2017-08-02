FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Power Metals and MGX Minerals form partnership over lithium portfolio
August 2, 2017 / 4:13 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Power Metals and MGX Minerals form partnership over lithium portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Power Metals Corp -

* Power Metals Corp and MGX Minerals Inc form accretive partnership over lithium portfolio

* XMG will acquire all of company's current U.S. Petrolithium brine assets

* XMG will take a 20 percent working interest in all of company's current hard rock assets

* Power Metals - XMG will have right to purchase additional 15 percent working interest of Co's hard rock assets for 36 months for a total of C$10,000,000

* XMG will pay to PWM 3,000,000 common shares of XMG.

* XMG will receive call option to purchase up to 10,000,000 common shares of PWM at a price of C$0.65 per share for 36 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

