BRIEF-Seaworld Entertainment says David D'Alessandro did not receive majority of votes cast at annual meeting
March 13 Power Metals Corp
* Power Metals Corp. Announces intention to spin-out its hard-rock lithium assets
* intends to undertake plan of arrangement whereby it will transfer its hard-rock lithium assets to newly formed subsidiary
* Says directors and management of new pwm will be same as currently exists for power metals.
* under plan, each power metals shareholder will receive equivalent number of common shares of new pwm as they hold in co
* under plan, each power metals warrant holder, option holder will receive equal number of warrants, options in new pwm on identical terms
WASHINGTON, June 16 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc was awarded a $3 billion contract for work on a helicopter assault ship, the Pentagon said in a statement on Friday.
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders