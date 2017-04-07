April 7 Power Solutions International Inc :

* Power Solutions - determined co’s previously issued consolidated financials for FY ended Dec. 31, 2014 & Q1 ended March 31, 2015 should be restated

* Power solutions international - the financials should be restated to reflect the impact of certain errors involving revenue recognition

* Power solutions international - expects restated financial statements for 2014, 2015, 2016 fiscal years to result in a shift of recognized revenues

* Power solutions international - shift of recognized revenues is from prior to subsequent periods in amount of about $48 million to $74 million for 3 year period