GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks steady after US tech rout, yen slips as BOJ stands pat
* Asia ex-Japan slips, Nikkei jumps; both set for weekly losses
April 7 Power Solutions International Inc :
* Power Solutions - determined co’s previously issued consolidated financials for FY ended Dec. 31, 2014 & Q1 ended March 31, 2015 should be restated
* Power solutions international - the financials should be restated to reflect the impact of certain errors involving revenue recognition
* Power solutions international - expects restated financial statements for 2014, 2015, 2016 fiscal years to result in a shift of recognized revenues
* Power solutions international - shift of recognized revenues is from prior to subsequent periods in amount of about $48 million to $74 million for 3 year period Source text (bit.ly/2nKOuZ8) Further company coverage:
* Graphic on cash in Switzerland: https://tinyurl.com/yahq67uv
June 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15 points at 7,434 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Mining giant BHP, on Friday named successful packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as its next chairman, handing him the job of tackling calls to dump its oil business and overhaul the board. Separately, activist shareholder Elliott Management said it supports the appointment of former packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as the next chairman of BHP.