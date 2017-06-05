UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 5 Powerhouse Gym & Wellness Ltd
* Tried to negotiate for renewal of agreement with Juhu , Vile Parle, Ghatkopar gyms but still have not been renewed.
* Says has also shut operations at Mulund, Cooperage, Powai from March 31 due to adverse market conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources