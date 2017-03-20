March 20 Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd

* For year ended 31 december 2016, net profit amounted to approximately rmb2,749 million, up 17.7%

* Board recommends payment of a final dividend of hk$16.0 cents per ordinary share

* For year ended 31 december 2016, revenue amounted to approximately RMB14,296 million, representing an increase of approximately 20.1%

* "sales targets for 2017 will be further increased to rmb20,000 million"