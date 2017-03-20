BRIEF-Evasc Neurovascular announces closing of CAD$10 million venture financing
* Evasc Neurovascular Enterprises ULC announced that it has closed a CAD$10 million series A venture capital financing round Source text for Eikon:
March 20 Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd
* For year ended 31 december 2016, net profit amounted to approximately rmb2,749 million, up 17.7%
* Board recommends payment of a final dividend of hk$16.0 cents per ordinary share
* For year ended 31 december 2016, revenue amounted to approximately RMB14,296 million, representing an increase of approximately 20.1%
* "sales targets for 2017 will be further increased to rmb20,000 million" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions
* Credit card charge-off rate 2.50 percent in May versus 2.60 percent in April - SEC filing