March 21 Poxel SA:

* Announces positive results for thorough QT safety clinical study of Imeglimin

* It has successfully completed a thorough QT/QTc (TQT) cardiac safety study on Imeglimin in 55 healthy subjects

* Imeglimin showed no effect on QT/QTc interval at a dose of 2250 mg and at a higher dose of 6000 mg

* Study also showed that Imeglimin had a consistent pharmacokinetic profile at doses tested