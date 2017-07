July 10 (Reuters) - POXEL SA

* ‍Did Not Generate Revenues in q2 of 2017​

* AS OF JUNE 30, 2017, CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE EUR 34.9 MILLION (USD 39.8 MILLION).

* ‍ANTICIPATES THAT IT COULD BE IN POSITION TO ADVANCE PXL770 INTO A PHASE 1 MULTIPLE ASCENDING DOSE STUDY DURING SECOND HALF OF 2017​