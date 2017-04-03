April 3 Poxel SA:

* Fy operating loss of 24.3 million euros ($25.93 million) versus loss of 11.7 million euros year ago

* Fy net loss of 24.5 million euros versus loss of 12.2 million euros year ago

* Fy revenue 70,000 euros versus 59,000 eurosyear ago

* As of year-end 2016, cash and cash equivalents were eur 45.6 million

* In 2017, we anticipate several important milestones beginning with Phase 2b data results during Q2

* We plan to be in position to initiate Phase 3 program for Imeglimin in Japan during q4 of 2017