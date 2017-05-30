May 30 PPG Industries Inc:

* PPG issues statement regarding decision by the dutch authority for the financial markets

* PPG Industries Inc - ‍PPG was notified late today by dutch authority for financial markets (afm) that it did not grant ppg's request for an extension​

* PPG Industries-will continue to assess all options including whether or not to file preliminarily draft offer memorandum with afm by no later than june 1​