* Rexford Industrial acquires two properties for $35.9 million
May 30 PPG Industries Inc:
* PPG issues statement regarding decision by the dutch authority for the financial markets
* PPG Industries Inc - PPG was notified late today by dutch authority for financial markets (afm) that it did not grant ppg's request for an extension
* PPG Industries-will continue to assess all options including whether or not to file preliminarily draft offer memorandum with afm by no later than june 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 21 A federal judge on Wednesday blocked EnergySolutions from buying rival Waste Control Specialists, a unit of Valhi Inc the Justice Department said.
SAO PAULO, June 21 Brazilian sugar firm Copersucar reported on Wednesday a profit of 254 million reais ($76 million) for the crop year 2016/17, versus 32 million reais a year earlier, due to higher sugar prices and larger sales from subsidiary Eco-Energy and the joint venture Alvean.