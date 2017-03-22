BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO sees "wide bench" of possible successor candidates
June 16 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne tells journalists on the sidelines of an event in Venice:
March 22 PPG Industries Inc:
* Press release - PPG makes revised proposal to combine with Akzonobel
* PPG Industries Inc - proposal of eur90.00 per ordinary share of Akzonobel
* PPG Industries- including assumption of net debt and minority interests, proposed transaction is valued at approximately eur24.5 billion, or $26.3 billion
* PPG Industries - PPG's revised proposal reflects annual run rate synergies of at least $750 million, which could be achieved from combination of two companies
* PPG Industries Inc - "PPG continues to believe that its initial proposal presented a unique and compelling value for Akzonobel and its shareholders"
* PPG Industries Inc - "PPG remains willing to meet with Akzonobel"
* Revised proposal is comprised of cash of eur57.50 and 0.331 share of PPG common stock
* PPG - submitted proposal to boards of Akzonobel to combine their respective businesses by way of public offer for all ordinary shares of Akzonobel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne tells journalists on the sidelines of an event in Venice:
NEW YORK, June 16 Short sellers who had targeted Whole Foods Market Inc's shares saw their year-to-date losses more than double after the company's shares jumped on Friday on news that Amazon.com Inc would buy the grocer, data from financial analytics firm S3 Partners showed.
SAO PAULO, June 16 A unit of Chile's Empresas Copec SA has placed a bid for pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, whose controlling family put it on the block after signing a plea deal with prosecutors in Brazil, a person directly involved in the bid said on Friday.