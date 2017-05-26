BRIEF-OraSure Tech appoints Mara Aspinall to board of directors
* OraSure Technologies appoints Mara G. Aspinall to board of directors
May 26 PPG Industries Inc:
* PPG reaches agreement with Nippon Electric Glass for sale of remaining fiberglass operations
* PPG Industries Inc says pre-tax proceeds from sale are approximately $545 million, and are subject to customary closing adjustments
* PPG Industries Inc - pre-tax proceeds from sale are approximately $545 million, and are subject to customary closing adjustments
* Shares slumped 70 percent when Apple ditched firm (Adds reaction, background)
BANGKOK, June 22 Thailand will announce the winning bids to takeover the concessions to operate the Erawan and Bongkot offshore natural gas fields in the Gulf of Thailand in February next year, the energy ministry said on Thursday.