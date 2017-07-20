FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PPG reports Q2 earnings per share $1.95 from continuing operations
July 20, 2017 / 11:30 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-PPG reports Q2 earnings per share $1.95 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - PPG Industries Inc

* PPG reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.95 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.83 from continuing operations

* PPG industries inc qtrly ‍adjusted earnings per diluted share from continuing operations of $1.83​

* Q2 sales rose 1 percent to $3.8 billion

* Q2 revenue view $3.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* - unfavorable foreign currency translation impacted qtrly net sales by nearly 2 percent, or about $65 million​

* PPG Industries Inc - "‍looking ahead, overall global economic growth is expected to remain consistent but modest"​

* PPG Industries Inc - "‍expect a higher level of earnings-accretive cash deployment in second half of 2017 versus first half"​

* PPG Industries Inc - ‍resuming share repurchases in Q3​

* PPG Industries- ‍communicated intent to deploy $2.5 billion to $3.5 billion of cash on acquisitions and share repurchases in years 2017, 2018

* PPG Industries- ‍now targeting upper-end of $2.5 billion to $3.5 billion range at minimum​ in years 2017 and 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

