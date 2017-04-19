BRIEF-Ctrip enters into exchange agreements with holders of convertible senior notes
* Ctrip enters into exchange agreements with holders of convertible senior notes
April 19 Ppg Industries Inc:
* PPG issues statement
* "PPG has listened carefully to Akzonobel's new strategic plan, and we continue to believe in merits of combining two companies"
* Issued statement in connection with its proposal to Akzonobel to form a combined company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nucor corp - expects q2 results to be in range of $1.00 to $1.05 per diluted share
* linde North America-new production jv with Air Products to build a large-scale air separation unit and industrial gas liquefier in glenmont, NY