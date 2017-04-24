BRIEF-United Airlines expands roles for three memebers of executive leadership team
* Brett Hart will assume newly created position of executive vice president, chief administrative officer and general counsel
April 24 Ppg Industries Inc
* PPG submits revised proposal to Akzonobel to combine companies
* Revised proposal includes increased price of eur 96.75 (cum dividend) per Akzonobel ordinary share, an increase of eur 6.75 per share
* PPG is prepared to commit to a significant reverse break-up fee to demonstrate confidence that required antitrust approvals can be obtained
* Including assumption of net debt and minority interests, proposed transaction is now valued at approximately eur 26.9 billion, or $28.8 billion
* "PPG believes its revised proposal is vastly superior to Akzonobel's new standalone plan, as articulated on April 19, 2017"
* Revised proposal provides additional details, significant commitments to ensure combined business serves best interests of akzonobel stakeholders
* PPG'S revised proposal is comprised of cash of eur 61.50 and 0.357 shares of PPG common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 15 A federal appeals court on Thursday declined to issue an emergency order blocking the U.S. Federal Communications Commission from changing its local television ownership rules, which could have blocked Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc from buying assets of Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators.
* Board appointed René Branchaud as Chairman of Board and Noureddine Mokaddem President and Chief Executive Officer of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: