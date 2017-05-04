BRIEF-Lee Enterprises says to buy Dispatch-Argus of Moline, Rock Island, Illinois
* Lee Enterprises to buy Dispatch-Argus of Moline, Rock Island, IL
May 4 PPL Corp :
* Updates fy 2017 earnings per share view $2.02 to $2.22
* PPL corporation reports first-quarter earnings
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.59
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms projected compound annual earnings per share growth rate of 5 to 6 percent from 2017 through 2020
* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.05 to $2.25 from continuing operations
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.62 from continuing operations
* Reaffirms targeted dividend growth of 4 percent a year from 2017 through 2020
* Qtrly operating revenues $1,951 million versus $2,011 million
* Q1 revenue view $2.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.02 to $2.22
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.62
* Qtrly earnings from ongoing operations per share $ 0.62 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lee Enterprises to buy Dispatch-Argus of Moline, Rock Island, IL
* Schlumberger Ltd and Production Plus Energy Services announce creation of JV entities for purpose of developing HEAL System technology and business
WASHINGTON, June 19 The Supreme Court on Monday slapped limits on where injury lawsuits may be filed for the second time in three weeks, again siding with businesses that want to prevent plaintiffs from "shopping" for friendly courts for their cases.