EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 16 Safran/Zodiac:
* PPLocal is lobby group that acted on behalf of Solocal shareholders and it says in statement that it will also look to oppose Safran/Zodiac deal on behalf of private shareholders
* Safran's planned $9 billion takeover of Zodiac has come under pressure after Zodiac issued a new profit warning this week
* Hedge fund TCI has also renewed its calls for the deal to be scrapped
Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.
EDINBURGH, June 16 Police officer Keith Palmer, who died protecting members of the public and parliament during an attack at Westminster, was given a posthumous award for bravery in Queen Elizabeth's annual birthday honours on Friday, Britain's Cabinet Office said.