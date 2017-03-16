March 16 Safran/Zodiac:

* PPLocal is lobby group that acted on behalf of Solocal shareholders and it says in statement that it will also look to oppose Safran/Zodiac deal on behalf of private shareholders

* Safran's planned $9 billion takeover of Zodiac has come under pressure after Zodiac issued a new profit warning this week

* Hedge fund TCI has also renewed its calls for the deal to be scrapped

