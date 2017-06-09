June 9 (Reuters) -

* PQ Group Holdings files for IPO of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing

* Says intend to apply to list common stock on New York Stock Exchange under symbol “PQG”

* Says Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co , Citigroup, Credit Suisse and JPMorgan are among the underwriters to IPO

* Says Jefferies, Deutsche Bank Securities and KeyBanc Capital Markets are also among the underwriters to IPO

* Says intends to use IPO net proceeds to repay in aggregate principal amount of indebtedness

* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text for Eikon: