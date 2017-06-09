June 9 (Reuters) -
* PQ Group Holdings files for IPO of up to $100.0 million -
SEC filing
* Says intend to apply to list common stock on New York
Stock Exchange under symbol “PQG”
* Says Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co , Citigroup,
Credit Suisse and JPMorgan are among the underwriters to IPO
* Says Jefferies, Deutsche Bank Securities and KeyBanc
Capital Markets are also among the underwriters to IPO
* Says intends to use IPO net proceeds to repay in aggregate
principal amount of indebtedness
* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of
calculating sec registration fee
Source text for Eikon: