May 19 PR TIMES Inc :

* Says it plans to offer an off-floor distribution of 35,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between May 26 and May 30

* Offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for distribution is up to 100 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/9f8HdD

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)