May 22 PRA Group Inc

* PRA Group announces proposed $300 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2023

* Intends to use portion of net proceeds from offering to repurchase between approximately $30 to $45 million of shares of its common stock

* Also intends to use net proceeds from offering of notes to repay debt outstanding under its North American revolving credit facility