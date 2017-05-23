May 24 Praemium Ltd
* Notes that former directors incurred expenditure of
$972,372 in terminating ceo, & defending shareholder requisition
which led to their removal
* "Ohanessian's dismissal was handled inappropriately and
was not based on reasonable grounds"
* Reiterate its support for Ohanessian as reinstated chief
executive officer
* "All expenses will be accounted for as one-off costs
(below ebitda) in 2017 financial year"
* Refers to comprehensive review of events at which previous
directors (Greg Camm, Robert Edgley, Andre Carstens and Peter
Mahler) were removed from office
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: