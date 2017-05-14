BRIEF-Swiss Helvetia Fund reports ISS voting recommendations for 2017 annual stockholder meeting
* Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc - Institutional Shareholder Services, Inc. Released voting recommendations report for fund's annual meeting of stockholders
May 15 Praemium Ltd:
* Announces re-appointment of Michael Ohanessian as chief executive officer
* Services of Praemium's acting ceo, Robert De Luca, were concluded today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Versabank - determined not to proceed with its previously announced public offering of non-cumulative 5-year rate reset preferred shares, series 5
WARSAW, June 19 Shareholders in the Warsaw Stock Exchange approved the appointment of Marek Dietl as chief executive on Monday.