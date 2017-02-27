BRIEF-Harte Hanks confirms receipt of director nominations notice
* Harte Hanks confirms receipt of director nominations notice
Feb 27 Prairiesky Royalty Ltd:
* Prairiesky announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end results and dividend increase
* Prairiesky Royalty Ltd - board of directors has approved a dividend increase of $0.03 per share per annum
* Prairiesky Royalty Ltd - reported average Q4 royalty production of 23,978 boe per day (46pct liquids)
* Prairiesky Royalty Ltd - qtrly FFO per share $0.27 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lannett announces approval for amantadine hydrochloride capsules USP, 100 mg
* Innoven Partenaires S.A. reports a 9.5 percent stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc as of June 14 - SEC filing