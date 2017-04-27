BRIEF-Condor begins drilling the Yakamoz 1 exploration well
* Condor Petroleum Inc says Poyraz Ridge Development remains on track to begin gas production in Q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 Praxair Inc:
* Praxair reports first-quarter 2017 results
* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $1.38 to $1.43 excluding items
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.55 to $5.80
* Q1 sales $2.728 billion
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $5.53 to $5.78
* Q1 earnings per share $1.37 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $1.35
* Praxair says volume growth was attained in north america, europe and asia, partially offset by south america due to challenging economic environment in Brazil
* Praxair sees improved base volume growth in-line with current macro-economic environment
* Praxair says new project opportunities, specifically in U.S. Gulf coast, continue to be a bright spot as bidding activity remains robust
* Praxair sees full-year capital expenditures of about $1.4 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Condor Petroleum Inc says Poyraz Ridge Development remains on track to begin gas production in Q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sg61MT) Further company coverage:
* Dr Pepper Snapple - issued $400 million senior unsecured notes consisting $100 million aggregate principal amount of 3.430 pct senior notes due 2027 - sec filing