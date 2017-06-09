BRIEF-Hill International receives $21.7 mln contract from Penndot
* Hill International receives $21.7 million contract from Penndot to manage i-95 reconstruction in Philadelphia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 9 Precise Biometrics
* Says Precise biomatch embedded deployed in Mereal's biometric smard card V2
* Says is currently projecting that integration will generate royalty revenue starting from Q2 of 2017
* Says royalty revenue is based on actual sales of fingerprint sensors that utilize Precise BioMatch Embedded and cannot be forecasted by Precise Biometrics at this point Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Xplore technologies corp says provided an update on its continued strategic realignment
* Fine Point Technologies - judge on New York County Supreme Court denied Hawaiian Telecommunications, motion to dismiss breach of contract claim filed by co