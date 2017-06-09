June 9 Precise Biometrics

* Says Precise biomatch embedded deployed in Mereal's biometric smard card V2

* Says is currently projecting that integration will generate royalty revenue starting from Q2 of 2017

* Says royalty revenue is based on actual sales of fingerprint sensors that utilize Precise BioMatch Embedded and cannot be forecasted by Precise Biometrics at this point