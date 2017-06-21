June 21 Precise Biometrics AB
* sells Mobile Smart Card Solutions business to German
IDENTOS
* Precise Biometrics further increasing its focus on the
Fingerprint Technology business area
* net sales for remaining business operations in 2017 are
expected to be on par with comparable net sales for 2016
* expects positive f/y net result for remaining operations
* As compensation for the divested business area, IDENTOS
will pay Precise Biometrics commission on sales of Tactivo
during 2018-2020. Precise Biometrics estimates commission will
not have significant impact on earnings
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)