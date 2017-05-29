May 29 Precision Camshafts Ltd

* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts

* Says expected to commence supplies from 2018 - 19

* Says camshafts are to be supplied to their facilities in Spain and China

* Says aggregate value of programme over its life time is estimated to be INR 5.50 bln