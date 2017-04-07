GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks steady after US tech rout, yen slips as BOJ stands pat
* Asia ex-Japan slips, Nikkei jumps; both set for weekly losses
April 7 Precision Drilling Corp:
* Precision Drilling Corporation announces retirement of board chair and appointment of incoming chair
* Precision Drilling - Robert Phillips, chairman of board of directors will not be standing for re-election and will retire from precision's board
* Steven Krablin, a current member of board will succeed Phillips as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asia ex-Japan slips, Nikkei jumps; both set for weekly losses
* Graphic on cash in Switzerland: https://tinyurl.com/yahq67uv
June 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15 points at 7,434 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Mining giant BHP, on Friday named successful packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as its next chairman, handing him the job of tackling calls to dump its oil business and overhaul the board. Separately, activist shareholder Elliott Management said it supports the appointment of former packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as the next chairman of BHP.