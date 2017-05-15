AIRSHOW-GECAS orders 100 Airbus A320neo aircraft
PARIS, June 19 Lessor GECAS has placed an order for 100 Airbus A320neo aircraft, selecting CFM engines, due to be delivered from 2020 to 2024, the companies said on Monday at the Paris Airshow.
May 15Precision System Science Co Ltd
* Says it signed a business and capital alliance with Hitachi High-Technologies Corp on May 15
* Says two entities will mainly cooperate on sales of nucleic acid extraction system and reagent, sales of small size genetic testing system and reagent, as well as development and sales of medium-sized genetic testing system
* Says the company will issue 2.3 million shares through private placement to Hitachi High-Technologies, at the price of 371.7 yen per share, to raise up to 858.6 million yen, as development capital, with a payment date May 31
* Says Hitachi High-Technologies will hold 10 percent stake in the company from 0 percent
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/5E0YlN
