BRIEF-Jardine Lloyd Thompson says it is broker for Grenfell Tower building
* Jardine Lloyd Thompson says it is broker for Grenfell Tower Building Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
March 30 Preferred Apartment Communities Inc :
* Preferred Apartment Communities - announced sale in Q1 2017 of two class A multifamily communities located in Kansas City, Kansas and Atlanta, Georgia
* Co sold the properties for gross aggregate disposition proceeds of approximately $113.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jardine Lloyd Thompson says it is broker for Grenfell Tower Building Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* French state investment bank to add 400 mln euros to venture fund
BERN, June 15 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) on Thursday left the door open to pushing interest rates further into negative territory if needed after it maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy.