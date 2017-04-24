UPDATE 1-Nestle may sell U.S. confectionery business
LONDON, June 15 Swiss food group Nestle may sell its U.S. confectionery business, which has annual sales of 900 million Swiss francs ($922.23 million), it said on Thursday.
April 24 Preferred Apartment Communities Inc
* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc announces acquisition of a grocery-anchored shopping center
* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc - acquired asset through its wholly-owned subsidiary New Market Properties Llc
* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc - company financed acquisition utilizing a non-recourse first mortgage loan from principal life insurance company
* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc - first mortgage loan is about $11.5 million, bears interest at fixed rate of 3.99% per annum and matures on May 1, 2027 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 15 Swiss food group Nestle may sell its U.S. confectionery business, which has annual sales of 900 million Swiss francs ($922.23 million), it said on Thursday.
June 15 Slack Technologies Inc, a corporate chatroom startup, has received inquiries about a potential takeover from technology companies, including Amazon.com Inc , Bloomberg reported on Thursday.
June 15 Swiss food giant Nestle may sell its U.S. confectionery business, which has annual sales of 900 million Swiss francs ($922.89 million), it said on Thursday.