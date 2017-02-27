BRIEF-Nordicom updates on restructuring of Park Street Nordicom
* HAVE NOW RECEIVED FINALISED TERM SHEETS FOR REFINANCING AND RESTRUCTURING OF EXISTING FACILITIES INTO LONG TERM DEBT FROM ALL KEY FINANCIAL CREDITORS
Feb 27 Preferred Apartment Communities Inc :
* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc reports results for fourth quarter 2016
* Sees FY 2017 core FFO per share $1.40 to $1.48
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $285 million to $315 million
* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc qtrly FFO per share $ 0.24
* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc qtrly core FFO per share $ 0.32
* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc - project total revenues to be in range of $285 million - $315 million for full year 2017
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HAVE NOW RECEIVED FINALISED TERM SHEETS FOR REFINANCING AND RESTRUCTURING OF EXISTING FACILITIES INTO LONG TERM DEBT FROM ALL KEY FINANCIAL CREDITORS
BERLIN, June 16 The budget committee of Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament will debate the latest compromise deal for Greece and the International Monetary Fund's role in the bailout next Wednesday, parliamentary sources told Reuters on Friday.
June 16 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited