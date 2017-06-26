June 26 Preferred Bank-
* Preferred Bank receives negotiating permit from state of
california to raise new common stock
* Preferred Bank - received negotiating permit from
department of business oversight to raise up to $50 million in
new capital
* Preferred Bank - plans to raise capital through an at
market transaction in installments
* Preferred Bank - permit will expire on december 20, 2017
and specifically allows preferred bank to offer to sell
securities
