BRIEF-First Foundation to acquire Community 1st Bank for about $50 mln
* First Foundation - deal is valued at approximately $50.4 million in aggregate
April 19 Preferred Bank-
* Preferred Bank reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.71
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Preferred Bank - net interest income improved from $28.1 million in q4 of 2016 to $28.4 million in q1 of 2017
* Preferred Bank - during quarter, recorded reserve of $1.5 million for potential settlement of lawsuit which had net earnings effect of $0.05 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 Shares of South Africa's resources companies weakened on Thursday after the minimum threshold for black ownership of mining companies was raised to 30 percent, dragging an index of the stocks to a 13-month low.
* Banks told to suspend some dealings with Anbang - Bloomberg