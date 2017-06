April 25 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust:

* Preit reports first quarter 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $1.64 to $1.74

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.35

* Preit qtrly FFO per share $ 0.35

* Qtrly same store noi was flat compared to prior year

* Reaffirming its February 23, 2017 ffo guidance

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S