BRIEF-Value Partners says AUM of group as at May 31 was about $15.3 bln
aum of company and its subsidiaries as at 31 May 2017 were approximately us$15.3 billion
Feb 23 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust
* Preit reports fourth quarter 2016 results; introduces 2017 guidance and multi-year outlook
* Sees fy 2017 FFO per share $1.64 to $1.74
* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.57
* Qtrly comparable store sales per square foot across portfolio increased 7.4 pct
* Qtrly same store noi increased by $3.1 million to $72.2 million
* Introducing its earnings guidance for year of net loss between $0.10 and $0.00 per diluted share
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures in range of $225 to $250 million
* Sees 2017 same store noi growth, excluding lease terminations in range of 1.0 pct to 2.0 pct
* FY2017 FFO per share view $1.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Sees 2017 same store NOI - consolidated $221 million - $224 million
SHANGHAI, June 16 China's primary money rates edged up slightly this week as liquidity stress from seasonal factors outweighed huge cash injections by the central bank, which kept short-term market rates unchanged after an anticipated U.S. interest rate hike. The People's Bank of China left interest rates for its open market operations unchanged on Thursday, shrugging off an overnight increase by the Federal Reserve. In March, the PBOC raised rates within hours of a Fed hike.
Xu Luode has resigned as non-executive director