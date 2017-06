April 10 NASDAQ HELSINKI OY

* PRELIMINARY RESULT OF THE SUBSEQUENT OFFER PERIOD OF MSSL ESTONIA WH OÜ’S PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES AND STOCK OPTIONS IN PKC GROUP PLC

* SHARES TENDERED DURING SUBSEQUENT OFFER PERIOD REPRESENT ABOUT 1.54 PERCENT OF ALL SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS IN PKC

* ALL SHARES TENDERED IN TENDER OFFER REPRESENT APPROXIMATELY 95.72 PERCENT OF ALL SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS IN PKC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)