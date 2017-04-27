BRIEF-Commercial Metals says costs associated with sale of CMC Cometals to be about $10 mln
* Commercial metals co says estimates costs associated with sale of cmc cometals are expected to be approximately $10.0 million - sec filing
April 27 Prelios SpA:
* FY revenues EUR 76.8 million ($83.47 million) (66.4 million euros in 2015)
* FY net loss EUR 29.8 million (loss of 44.5 million euros in 2015)
* Board examined non-binding offers concerning possible partnerships involving fund management activities in Italy (Prelios SGR) received
* Board decided to continue with some operators with the ultimate aim of reaching the formulation of binding offers to be received by the end of June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.11 billion as of June 14 versus $1.12 billion as of June 13
* Sutherland asset management corporation announces sale and issuance of $65.0 million senior secured notes due 2022